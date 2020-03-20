I-29 Moo University Dairy Beef Short Course will be held online March 24. The webinar will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and registered participants will receive instruction on how to join via email. The new format has removed restrictions on attendance so additional registrations can be made at: https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2020-dairy-beef-short-course.
For more information, contact SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist Tracey Erickson at 605-882-5140.
