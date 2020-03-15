In light of the closure of schools throughout South Dakota, the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains will be closed through March 20 in support of the state’s efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.
This closure includes all locations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Brookings, Moody County, and Yankton including all traditional Clubs, Brookings Early Childhood Education, Yankton Academies, and St. Thomas More sites. During this time, staff will complete deep cleaning of all club sites.
Continue to follow updates on Facebook and our website, greatfuturessd.org, as this situation continues to develop.
