Yankton Medical Clinic P.C. has been granted approval by the South Dakota Board of Nursing to offer a clinical enrichment program (CEP) for up to three qualifying nursing students starting in 2021. This program will offer nursing students a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience and insight into the practice of professional nursing.
The clinical enrichment program intern, under the direct supervision of a licensed registered nurse, will be responsible for utilizing the nursing process to help them provide adequate nursing care at Yankton Medical Clinic. The CEP intern will assist nursing staff with several nursing functions including assessing medical needs of patients and implementing care, performing selected nursing procedures/treatments, patient education, proper use of documentation, participation in nursing/staff meetings to improve understanding of professional nursing, shadowing experiences and presentation of a clinical case study.
Jade Steffen, RN, the CEP coordinator for Yankton Medical Clinic states, “the program will allow our student nurse interns the opportunity to provide clear, coordinated, accurate and adequate nursing care while at Yankton Medical Clinic.”
Students will spend 320 hours over a 10-12-week period learning and working alongside nurses, medical providers and clinic staff. The application for the program is currently open and will close on April 1.
For more information and to apply to the program, visit www.YanktonMedicalClinic.com/Careers.
