100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 26, 1923
• The river stood at exactly five feet this morning, a drop of four feet since the high water crest of a month ago. Work on the pontoon boats is going forward and a start has been made on the Nebraska approach.
• Criticism of the young people of today by their elders is ill-advised and unwarranted; they are no worse than the young people of the previous generation; sympathy and help is their due, for upon them depends the future of our nation and our civilization. This, in part, was the message presented to the Yankton Kiwanis club in regular meeting last night at Brecht’s, by Herbert F. Loomis, of Chicago, director of young people’s work in the national Congregational church.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 26, 1948
• Harvest is expected to hit a peak in the Yankton area this week according to a survey conducted by Myron Barber, Yankton County extension agent. Most of the oats last week was either in the bundle or window stage, the barley was reported mostly all cut and some of the spring wheat remained to be cut, but generally the harvest will be at a new high if good weather prevails.
• Yankton Chief of Police Ed (Babe) Sampson today said that the drive to impress upon motorists the danger of violating traffic rules is still underway and that about 26 negligent car drivers were apprehended over the weekend for traffic violations.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 26, 1973
• A large crowd attended a ground-breaking for TCI Inc. (Tyler Company Industries), late Wednesday afternoon at the site of its new plant north of the Feed Bin. On hand for the ceremony was Gov. Richard Kneip, who welcomed the company and its president, Ivan Bowen, Benson, Minn., to Yankton, and said that many people worked together to attract the new industry to Yankton. Bowen said his company started looking for a location for a new plant for its power equipment division about nine months ago and picked Yankton because this community answered its needs.
• There’s a small kid goat running around a Mission Hill farm which answers to the name of “Watergoat.” Where the small kid goat actually originated is still somewhat of a question, but some of the facts indicate that it was given to Mission Hill Writer-Farmer Bob Karolevitz by Sen. Don Bierle of Yankton.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 26, 1998
• No paper
