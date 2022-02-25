The students of Webster Elementary School will present their annual concert on Tuesday, March 1, at the Yankton High School Theatre at 7 p.m.
Students in grades 1-2 will present “A Barnyard Moosical,” a mini musical written by Jill and Michael Gallina. The story is full of kooky characters on a fun filled farm including pigs that only like things very neat, cows that make milkshakes, chickens that show you how to strut and goats who are fussy eaters and make gourmet pizza.
Students in grades 3-5 will be presenting “Kid Flix,” a musical with many popular movie songs arranged by John Higgins and John Jacobson. The musical selections include songs from “Zootopia,” “Monsters Inc.,” “The Polar Express,” “Spiderman,” “Moana” and “The Peanuts Movie.”
The concert is free of charge and the public is invited to attend.
