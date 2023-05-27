A Yankton eating establishment that promoted itself as “a South Dakota tradition” has announced it will be closing.
JoDean’s Steakhouse and Lounge confirmed on social media Saturday that it will be shutting its doors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Yankton eating establishment that promoted itself as “a South Dakota tradition” has announced it will be closing.
JoDean’s Steakhouse and Lounge confirmed on social media Saturday that it will be shutting its doors.
“We would like all of you to know it is now true. JoDean’s will be closing soon,” the post read. “We thank you all for your support over the years. Thanks you!!”
The restaurant opened north of Yankton in 1972 and moved to its current location at 2809 Broadway in 2001.
JoDean’s is currently Yankton’s largest eating establishment, serving buffets and offering private dining for up to 225 people, according to the business’s website.
JoDean’s owner Jack Nielsen was honored by the state of South Dakota last fall for its history of hiring people with disabilities.
The closing date for the restaurant has not been confirmed, nor has the purchaser or future plans been revealed.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.