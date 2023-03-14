Have you ever wondered what goes on at a Toastmasters meeting?
Come to the Yankton Avera Pavilion Auditorium at noon Thursday, March 23, for an open house and observe a meeting in action and learn how Toastmasters can build confidence and also improve speaking and leadership skills. There will be snacks and refreshments. There is no obligation of any kind.
Club 6217 is a friendly and fun environment. They want you to see what they do.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the organization’s membership is approximately 280,000 in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.
Call Jan at 605-661-8356 for more information.
