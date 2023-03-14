Have you ever wondered what goes on at a Toastmasters meeting?

Come to the Yankton Avera Pavilion Auditorium at noon Thursday, March 23, for an open house and observe a meeting in action and learn how Toastmasters can build confidence and also improve speaking and leadership skills. There will be snacks and refreshments. There is no obligation of any kind.

