LESTERVILLE — Firefighters from three communities were summoned to a rural fire northwest of Lesterville Saturday morning.
Lesterville Fire & Rescue was dispatched to 42844 Highway 46 at about 11:32 a.m. for a possible structure fire. With winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour, Scotland and Menno Fire Departments were also called to assist.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a large area of a farmyard, a 30-foot by 30-foot shed and a grove of trees burning. As incoming units arrived, they were divided up to contain different areas of the fire. With the strong winds, sparks were blown all over the farmyard. Several trees had to be cut down because they had fire at their tops.
With the dry conditions, water tenders hauled several loads of water from Lesterville to extinguish hot spots. Fire crews were on the scene for several hours mopping up hot spots and rekindles.
The cause of the fire is believed to have started by an electrical power cord hanging down from a silage unloader. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.