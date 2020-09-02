Though Yankton’s athletes will not be playing to empty stands this fall, the school district is limiting spectator access to athletic events — including Friday’s Bucks vs. Dakota Valley football game at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The north and south ticket gates are set to open at 5:30 p.m., but only individuals carrying the event and date-specific voucher will be allowed to get tickets.
To get a ticket, Yankton High School students and students from the visiting team’s school must have valid school IDs. YSD Activity Passes will be honored as long as the ID has the activity pass sticker on it.
Part of the logic for this decision was based on the fact that high school students are in class every day, all day with each other anyway. Being involved in extracurricular activities, as a participant or a spectator, is a part of the high-school experience YSD wants its students to be able to experience, YSD Activities Director and Assistant Principal Ryan Mors told the Press & Dakotan.
“People need to understand that it’s not about them,” Mors said. “It’s about our kids getting to do what they love. And they’ve got such a small window of time; you’re only in high school for four years, and these kids can’t get those years back.”
Last spring when the arrival of the novel coronavirus shut down schools across the nation, most extracurricular events were cancelled.
“Our kids were devastated,” Mors said. “So we’re doing everything we can to try to protect these kids so that they get to participate in their activities while they’re in high school, because we can’t turn back the clock and give kids back what they’ve missed.”
By the same logic, those in school with the students day-in and day-out — and their spouses — will not require vouchers, including YSD school board members, administrators and staff.
Everyone else will have to show an event and date-specific voucher in order to purchase a ticket or gain entry with an activity pass.
Also, there is no longer a special section for middle school students. Yankton Middle School and elementary school students and their chaperones will require vouchers, and, those students must sit with their chaperone or they will be asked to leave.
Six printed vouchers each are given to rostered individuals on the Yankton team, including athletes, managers, statisticians, cheerleaders and coaches. The visiting teams’ athletic directors receive the same number of vouchers to distribute as they wish. These event and date-specific vouchers must be presented at the gate to get tickets. Ticket sellers will not hold vouchers at the gate, so attendees must arrange to get them beforehand. Also, YSD does not reissue lost vouchers.
The new voucher system applies to the following YHS activities:
• Varsity — football, boys soccer, girls soccer and volleyball;
• Junior varsity volleyball;
• Sophomore volleyball;
• Freshman volleyball;
• Competitive cheer & dance;
• The YHS fall play.
Although middle school volleyball games do not require the purchase of tickets, only two vouchers per participating student (and the same number for the visiting team) will be issued due to space constraints. All other attendees — including YSD students — must present a voucher to gain admittance.
Sports that do not require vouchers include cross country, golf, tennis and middle school football.
The voucher system is being commonly used at the Class AA level, Mors said. Most teams and parents have familiarized themselves with the voucher system and came prepared, he said.
“The people that we’re running into issues with are the ones who randomly come up to the gate, want to go to the volleyball game and don’t understand that we have this procedure in place,” Mors said. “We’re working through that, but people in the community need to understand that this is for the kids, and, unfortunately, if it means they don’t get to come to an event for a year or two, that’s the way it’s going to be.”
However, to include those in the community who want to follow events at YHS but may not have access to vouchers, the school district has arranged to stream events from the YHS main gym and Crane-Youngworth Field free of charge. The YSD Livestream page has a link to set up a free streaming account, as well as links to other schools web-streaming sites for away games.
“Not everyone’s going to be happy,” Mors said. “Just please be happy that our kids are getting the opportunity to participate in the activities that they love while we’re in the middle of a pandemic. That’s the most important thing to understand.”
———
To access the YSD livestream page visit: https://yhs.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/YSD-Livestream. Visit: https://yhs.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/news/ to locate a ling to the YSD COVID-19 Spectator Plan for download. Detailed spectator mask and social distancing rules are included in the plan.
