Are you thinking about retiring and applying for Social Security retirement benefits? Social Security’s online tools can make your planning easier. Visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to access your personal “my Social Security” account to get an instant and personalized estimate of your retirement benefits based on your earnings record.
It is important that your earnings record is correct because your benefit amount is based on the earnings reported. If you find an error, contact Social Security to get your information corrected. Read “How to Correct Your Social Security Earnings Record” at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf, to learn how.
You can also get benefit estimates based on different retirement ages and choose the best retirement age for you. Don’t have a personal “my Social Security” account? You can create one today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
When you’re ready to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, you can complete your application online in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/retirement. Social Security will contact you if it needs any more information. You can check the status of your application with your personal “my Social Security” account.
You can apply online for your Social Security retirement benefits, and for benefits as a spouse, if you meet all the following criteria:
• You must be at least age 62 for the entire month to be eligible to receive benefits.
• You are not currently receiving benefits on your own Social Security record.
• You have not already applied for retirement benefits.
• You want your benefits to start no later than four months in the future. (Social Security cannot process your application if you apply for benefits more than four months in advance.)
Find more information about Social Security’s online services at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.