Due to coronavirus concerns, the HSC Friendship Club for this Thursday, March 19, at Backroad BBQ in South Yankton has been cancelled.
Plans are to meet as usual in April at a location yet to be determined. Call 605-660-0890 with any questions or leave a message.
