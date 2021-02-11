PIERRE — The South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) program is advising Medicare beneficiaries to be suspicious of scams during the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
South Dakota Department of Human Services Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said, “Scammers rapidly alter their tactics and adapt their schemes to the changing landscape, and we anticipate that they will leverage the COVID-19 vaccine to prey on unsuspecting beneficiaries.”
Scammers use public health emergencies as opportunities for new fraud schemes, and because older adults are at greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, they may target older populations.
SHIINE is asking all Medicare beneficiaries to be vigilant and protect themselves from potential fraud concerning COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
If any fraudulent activity is suspected, report it to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, Division of Consumer Protection at 1-800-300-1986 or by emailing them at consumerhelp@state.sd.us.
For more information, visit www.shiine.net.
