City OKs Ordinance Change On Special Events At Private Schools

It will now be possible for special events that include the sale of alcohol to take place on or near the grounds of or near private schools.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted 7-0 to update its special events ordinance.
City attorney Ross Den Herder told the commission that an upcoming event was the catalyst behind the proposed ordinance change.
“Section 3.14 of the municipal code currently forbids the issuance of any new alcohol licenses within 150 feet of any public or private school, which also encompasses any special event license,” he said. “As it turns out, this year there’s been a request for a fundraiser to be held at a local Catholic church within this distance limitation of Sacred Heart School.”
He said the proposed ordinance would carve out an exception to the distance limitation for a special event at a private school.
“This is a narrow limitation,” he said. “It does not apply to the Yankton School District facilities as a result of their strict no-alcohol policies.”
Den Herder said YSD Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle was consulted when crafting the ordinance language.
“I worked with the superintendent to iron out this language so it did not remove any exceptions or create any extra rights to have licensed alcohol events within that distance from a public school,” Den Herder said. “As a bit of cleanup at the request of the superintendent, we also added the new early-childhood development center to the list of schools to make sure that was encompassed in its new anticipated location once it’s constructed. We also clarified an ambiguity — the Summit Activities Center and the Career & Manufacturing Technical Education Academy, which is this building, which are joint-use facilities, cannot serve as locations for those types of events.”
The board also approved the purchase of two electric bikes for the Yankton Police Department (YPD) 7-0.
YPD Chief Jason Foote told the board that the idea has been on the mind of the police department for a long time.
“The vision of this actually started back in 1999 when I was on patrol,” he said. “I had a brother that actually did this at his department. They would patrol in their patrol cars. They had a bike rack on the back of their patrol cars and they would get out and ride their bike in area neighborhoods to make contact with the public and also be able to get into areas where they couldn’t get with a patrol car.”
He said the new bikes would allow the department to fulfill its mission as well as bring it closer to the community it serves.
“The vision of this is that when we have officers and have a full staff, they’ll have a bike rack on the back of their patrol cars and these bikes will help them get into areas where they normally can’t — the bike trails that we use to make sure they’re safe and there’s not vandalism going on,” he said. “Also, making contact with kids and families in the community and bringing back the community aspect of, ‘We’re all in this together. We can’t police without everybody else’s help.’”
Foote said he expects the bikes to be on patrol by this summer.
Monday’s regular meeting was preceded by a work session where the board heard proposed changes to the city’s employee handbook. No formal action was taken.
Commissioner Bridget Benson and Stephanie Moser were absent from Monday’s meetings. Commissioner Nathan Johnson was appointed to serve as mayor pro tem for both the work session and the regular meeting.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved a bid award for the reconstruction of 15th Street between Bill Baggs Road and Alumax Drive;
• Approved the installation of a stop sign at the intersection of Glenwood Drive and 31st Street;
• Approved a request for a sidewalk café permit.
