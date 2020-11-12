South Dakota recorded more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections in one day for the first time Thursday, according to the daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state saw 2,019 new cases and has registered 4,349 new cases this month.
No deaths were reported, the first time the state hasn’t reported a COVID-related death since Oct. 27. The state toll remains at 567.
Locally, Clay County saw another huge increase with 43 new cases, the third-largest one-day rise to date. The county has recorded 104 new cases since Sunday.
Union County also saw a big spike with 33 new cases.
Yankton County reported another 22 cases and has 257 new infections this month.
South Dakota saw 66 new hospitalizations overall Thursday, while the number of current hospitalizations rose by eight to 551.
All area South Dakota counties except Douglas County reported at least one new hospitalization related to COVID-19 Thursday.
Locally, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital reported 14 patients due to COVID-19, with three listed in intensive care. Reports from other area South Dakota facilities include:
• Avera St. Benedict Hospital, Parkston — 7 patients/0 in ICU;
• Douglas County Memorial Hospital, Armour — 3 patients/0 ICU;
• Dunes Surgical Hospital, Dakota Dunes — 0 patients;
• Freeman Regional Health Services, Freeman — 2 patients/0 ICUl
• Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital, Scotland — 1 patient/0 ICU;
• Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Viborg — 3 patients/0 ICU;
• Platte Health Center Avera, Platte — 6 patients/0 ICU;
• Sanford Vermillion Medical Center, Vermillion — 2 patients/0 ICU;
• South Dakota Human Services Center, Yankton — 1 patient/0 ICU;
• St. Michael’s Hospital, Tyndall — 0 patients;
• Wagner Community Memorial Hospital, Wagner — 4 patients/0 ICU,
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 7 new cases (1,187 overall), 1 new hospitalization (28), 16 new recoveries (920), 263 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 15 new cases (576), 1 new hospitalization (75), 8 new recoveries, 189 active cases;
• Clay County — 43 new cases (1,051), 1 new hospitalization (26), 12 new recoveries (797), 246 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (236), 0 new hospitalizations (35), 1 new recovery (160), 71 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 6 new cases (357), 1 new hospitalization (40), 6 new recoveries (214), 141 active cases;
• Turner County — 14 new cases (666), 1 new hospitalization (34), 11 new recoveries (433), 202 active cases;
• Union County — 33 new cases (973), 1 new hospitalization (55), 10 new recoveries (721), 235 active cases;
• Yankton County — 22 new cases (1,188), 2 new hospitalizations (55), 8 new recoveries (783), 397 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Wednesday reported seven new cases in Dixon County (241 overall), three new infections in Knox County (339) and two new cases in Cedar County (215).
On Thursday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 74 active cases (55 students, 19 staff), down four from Wednesday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose to 197 (+4), including 23 on campus (-1).
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Thursday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 60,176 (+2,019: 1,731 confirmed, 288 probable);
• Active Cases — 18,722 (+1,261);
• Recoveries — 41,427 (+759);
• Hospitalizations — 3,455 ever hospitalized (+66); 551 currently hospitalized (+8);
• Testing — 6,869 new tests processed; 2,968 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the DHHS saw more than 2,000 cases for the fourth time in seven days, recording 2,209 new cases as of late Wednesday. That is the second-highest total to date.
One new death was reported, the state’s 731st related to COVID.
Here are other statistics from the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 89,942 (+2,209);
• Active Cases — 39,063 (+1,821);
• Recoveries — 50,148 (+387);
• Hospitalizations — 3,481 ever hospitalized (+115); 885 currently hospitalized (+25);
• Testing — 14,087 new tests processed; 5,385 new individuals tested.
