BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension and NDSU Extension will host the final Caregiver Learning Workshop on Thursday, March 24, for older adults who do not have the support of a spouse, adult children or close family.
“This Caregiver Learning Workshop will describe unique planning considerations for adults without family available to help with elder care needs,” said Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist. “By the end of this session, participants will be more familiar with elder care services and support, and strategies they can use to access these resources when the need for them arises.”
The workshop will be hosted via Zoom. However, anyone without a computer or cell phone can participate, as long as they have a telephone that is capable of dialing long distance numbers.
To support those without access to Zoom, organizations that serve older adults and family caregivers are being encouraged to host watch parties for the people they serve.
Contact your local library, community or senior center to see if they are hosting a watch party in your area.
Participation is free of cost, and those interested can register by visiting the SDSU Extension events page at extension.sdstate.edu. For those unable to join on March 24, a recording of the webinar will be available after the event at extension.sdstate.edu/family/older-adults.
For more information, or assistance organizing a workshop watch party, contact Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, at 605-394-1722 or Leacey.Brown@sdstate.edu.
