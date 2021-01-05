New Warden Named At Federal Prison Camp

A new warden has been named at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Kimberly Bennett will assume warden duties at Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Yankton on Jan. 11.
Bennett began her career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, as a correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Greenville, Illinois, in 2001. She promoted to senior officer specialist at Greenville in 2006. While working at Greenville, she earned a Master’s of Art degree in Education with a minor in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Phoenix in 2008. She then transferred as an officer to United States Penitentiary (USP) Coleman, Florida, in 2008 where she became a unit secretary in 2008 prior to her promotion to teacher in 2009. She served as the supervisor of education at FCI Ray Brook, New York, in 2011 until 2013 when she transferred as supervisor of education to USP Marion, Illinois. In 2015, she accepted the complex executive assistant position at Federal Correctional Center (FCC) Victorville, California.
Her first associate warden selection occurred at FCC Yazoo City, Mississippi, in 2017. She then worked as associate warden at USP Atwater, California, starting in 2018 until her selection as warden.
While an associate warden, she oversaw Psychology Services, Correctional Systems, Religious Services, Unit Management, PREA Compliance, Correctional Services, Discipline Hearings Officers, Education, Recreation, Reentry Affairs and the Employees’ Club. Prior to her career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons,
Bennett completed her Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management degree with a minor in Organizational Leadership at Greenville University in Greenville Illinois.
Jason W. Cox, who had served as warden of FPC Yankton from June 9, 2019, until Dec. 4, 2020, has been selected as warden of FCI Three Rivers. Cox has been instrumental in enhancing existing security procedures, providing strong leadership during a national pandemic, expanding staff recruitment efforts, training staff, improving re-entry programming opportunities and streamlining institution operations.
