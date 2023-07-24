POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Cody Siecke, 33, of Yankton South Dakota was arrested Saturday at 12:45 a.m. for possession of a revoked, altered, or fictitious license; on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for breach of conditions without order; on an out of county arrest warrant issued by Clay County for violation of a protection order or a no contact order.
• Seth Cressy, 28, of Yankton was arrested Saturday at 9:43 a.m. on a probation hold for court services.
• Paul Oldenkamp, 47, of Kennebec was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Saturday for DUI.
• Nicholas Hodgin, 38, of Yankton was arrested Saturday at 1:12 p.m. on a probation hold for Court Services.
• Arturo Saucedo-Valdez, 46, of Yankton was arrested Saturday at 2 p.m. on a probation hold for Court Services.
• Taylor Dominguez, 35, of Yankton was arrested Saturday at 2:21 p.m. on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County.
• Jaden Beltz, 20, of Yankton was arrested Saturday at 3:59 p.m. on a probation hold for Court Services.
• Joshua Gay, 28, of Yankton was arrested Saturday at 4:32 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance; threatening a law enforcement officer or family; on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County; and an out of county arrest warrant issued by Pennington County.
• David Kneifl, 70, of Yankton was arrested Saturday at 7:13 p.m. for DUI — second offense.
• Zaki Awil, 37, of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Saturday at 11:01 p.m. for DUI (second) and contempt
• Joseph Huber, 23, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 12:29 a.m. on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for failure to appear for expired tags; driving with a suspended license; and maintenance of financial responsibility.
• Allen Red Buffalo, 21, of Wagner was arrested Sunday at 2:21 a.m. for DUI.
• Lattrel Terkildsen, 26, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 3:37 a.m. for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
• Terrance Picotte, 45, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 7:22 a.m. on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for failing to appear at a sentence review hearing.
• Erick Walters, 27, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 1:52 p.m. on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County
• Kyle Frieberg, 36, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 10:33 p.m. on an arrest warrant issued by Yankton County for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice.
• Jacob Montgomery, 21, of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Monday at 2:20 a.m. for simple assault domestic.
• Sam Lyons, 25, of Utica was arrested Monday at 2:49 a.m. for DUI — second offense
