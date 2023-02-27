SD Tax Cut Plan Amended With Sunset Provision
eskay lim - stock.adobe.com

The last major tax cut bill still alive in the Legislature would now only last two years, based on an amendment that the Senate Taxation Committee passed Monday morning.

House Bill 1137 plans to reduce South Dakota’s state sales and use tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2%, about a $104 million tax break. The cut would also partially fulfill plans from 2016 when legislators raised the state tax rate by a half-percentage point in hopes of boosting teacher pay, with an intent to reduce the tax rate as collections from online sellers increased.

