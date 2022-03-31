A Yankton man is facing several charges stemming from tampering with video lottery machines across the area.
According to a press release from Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl, Richard Lien, 56, Yankton, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and the Yankton Police Department (YPD) officers Wednesday around noon at JR’s Oasis for breaking into lottery machines. Lien is allegedly connected to video lottery machine break-ins at other locations in Gayville and Yankton.
According to the Sheriff’s Office release, deputies were also called to Flatlanders in Gayville Sunday regarding machine break-ins the day before during which Lien allegedly took off with the money box containing $408.
Lien was arrested on charges of manipulating the outcome or payoff of a video lottery machine, intentional damage to property in the first degree and first-degree petty theft.
YPD Chief Jason Foote noted that Lien also has several arrest warrants out of Pennington County.
