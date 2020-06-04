• Todd Hochstein, 43, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday for locking seal and tagging requirements before big game transported and a resident big-game license violation.
• Jiri Pribyla, 71, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence.
• Michael English Jr., 31, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia and entering or refusing to leave a property after notice.
• Andrew Niebrugge Jr., 26, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (domestic).
