Yankton County Veteran Service Officer Cody Mangold invites all veterans to join him at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at VFW Post 791, 209 Cedar Street, Yankton, for conversation and to learn more about the VA’s Whole Health program.
Jay Hunter, Peer Support Specialist and Whole Health Partner, and Grant Dorothy, Volunteer Whole Health Partner, will speak at the “Coffee with Vets” event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.