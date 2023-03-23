The Luck O’ The Irish Aids Local Special Olympics

Gene Ebnater and fellow leprechaun Mary Bagley of the Jetley Park Band Celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

 Courtesy Photo

Legend has it that Irish leprechauns hoard their gold, but every St. Patrick’s Day, Yankton’s own leprechaun shares his with a local charity.

For the last 16 years, Gene Ebnater has been dressing as a leprechaun for St. Patrick’s Day and hopping from one local watering hole to another collecting donations for Yankton’s Special Olympics (YSO).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.