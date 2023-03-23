The Luck O’ The Irish Aids Local Special Olympics

Legend has it that Irish leprechauns hoard their gold, but every St. Patrick’s Day, Yankton’s own leprechaun shares his with a local charity.
For the last 16 years, Gene Ebnater has been dressing as a leprechaun for St. Patrick’s Day and hopping from one local watering hole to another collecting donations for Yankton’s Special Olympics (YSO).
This year he netted $3,231 in donations for YSO.
“We are so thankful for Gene! He does so much for our program,” Sheri Duke, head of the YSO delegation, told the Press & Dakotan. “All the money raised goes to athlete programming needs. It could be used for sports equipment, uniforms, state tournament fees and travel/meal expenses.”
It could also be used to celebrate the athletes in fun ways, she said.
Each St. Patrick’s Day and the three or four days surrounding the holiday, Ebnater visits a list of establishments. This year, Yankton’s local leprechaun made stops at Ben’s Brewery, O’Malley’s Irish Pub, Happy Hourz Bar, Boomer’s Lounge, the Black Orchid Drinkstillery, Stringer’s Bar & Grill, Yaggie’s and the Cottonwood Corral and Shipwreck Bar, to name a few.
“On St. Patrick’s Day, leprechauns are pretty popular,” Ebnater said. “I go in and I drink. I drink Jameson; I drink Guinness. I talk to the people, and I’ve got my pot that says, ‘Special Olympics’ on it, and I tell them I’m raising money for Special Olympics.”
Revelers are always eager to get a photo with the leprechaun or buy him a drink, he said, noting that he can only drink so much and has even hired a driver for these special days.
“I tell them, ‘Instead of you buying me a $3 or $4 drink, why don’t you just give me $3 or $4 in my bucket for a donation?’” Ebnater said. “Or ‘You want a picture? A picture ought to be worth the price of a drink.’”
Hugs are worth $3 at least, he added.
“If there’s a band, I dance. All the girls want to dance with a leprechaun and they make a donation,” Ebnater said. “That’s how I do it.”
The opportunity to become a leprechaun each St. Patrick’s Day came in the year after the death of Ebnater’s wife, who passed away one Valentine’s Day.
“In 2007, I’m sitting in the Cottonwood drinking on Valentine’s Day and (co-owner) Penny Backman says, ‘We’re going to have a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the bar next month. I’m looking for somebody that wants to be leprechaun.’ I said, ‘I could do that,’” Ebnater said.
He purchased his leprechaun costume online and customized a pair of shoes with a couple of old belt buckles. A pot of gold to collect donations and a shillelagh, an Irish walking stick, completed the look.
“A group from the VFW Ladies Auxiliary went out every St. Patrick’s Day to the different places and they found out about me and asked if I’d go with them,” he said. “They were running a raffle and they would give a couple of thousand dollars a year to Special Olympics.”
When the group stopped having the event, Ebnater continued on his own each St. Patrick’s Day, giving his collection directly to YSO, he said, noting that he has probably collected more than $10,000 in that time.
Now, coming off his biggest year of collections, Ebnater is grateful to everyone who supported his holiday efforts to raise funds for Special Olympics.
“I would like to say thank you to all the patrons of the establishments in Yankton that I was in on St. Patrick’s Day or St. Patrick’s Day weekend for their generosity to give to Yankton Special Olympics,” he said. “And next year, I’m going to try raising more than $4,000.”
