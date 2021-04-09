With spring upon us, the City of Yankton reminds residents of what can go into your recycle cart and what cannot.
As you start to do yard work, be aware that any type of yard waste is not acceptable in the red recycle cart. Yard waste can contaminate the clean recyclables in the cart. All yard waste can be taken to the Transfer Station during regular business hours, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon. It can also be taken to the after-hours drop off site east of the Transfer Station when the main site is closed.
It is also a good time to refresh the recycling do’s and don’ts. All of the following items are acceptable and need to be cleaned and rinsed:
• Bottles — such as laundry detergents, pop and water, cleaners. With the plastics, do not pay attention to the numbers or symbols on the bottom of the item. Please go by bottles, jugs and tubs.
• Jugs — milk jugs
• Tubs — cottage cheese, sour cream, chip dip, yogurt tubs
• Tin & aluminum cans — food cans, pop & beer cans
• Glass — jars and bottles only
• Boxes — milk boxes
Also acceptable are:
• Paper — newspaper, office paper, junk mail, magazines and phone books.
• Cardboard & cartons — paper egg cartons, boxes, dry food boxes.
• Shredded paper needs to be in a clear plastic bag tied shut. This is the only bag accepted.
———
The following items are not accepted in your recycle cart, only put in the black garbage cart:
• Bedding plant containers
• NO diapers, infant or adult or feminine hygiene products! Nothing with bodily fluids on them!
• Styrofoam and take out containers, to go cups, deli and plastic container.
• Dishes — baking or other glass
• Wrapping paper & gift cards
• Tin foil and foil items
• Plastic shopping bags or any other type of plastic wrapping
• Triggers from spray bottles
• Any type of wood or lumber, yard or garden waste – these items can be taken to the Transfer Station during regular business hours free of charge.
• Tires & tubes, and metals that are not cans
• Toys and clothes — can be donated
• Paint, chemicals, light bulbs
• Aerosol cans
• Batteries
• Needles & skin piercing devices — Sharps containers can be gotten at no charge at the Transfer Station office and returned there when full for proper disposal.
• All of these items can contaminate an entire load of recycling and cause it to all be put in garbage.
For a printable flyer to tape to the inside of your recycle cart, go to https://www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/solid-waste/single-stream-recycling
Or you can call 605-668-5213 for more information.
Remember, “When in doubt, keep it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.