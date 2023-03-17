LINCOLN, Neb. — National Poison Prevention Week (NPPW) is the third full week in March and is dedicated to raising awareness and educating the public about the dangers of poisoning. The Nebraska Regional Poison Center (NRPC) joins with the nation’s 54 other poison centers for “When poison happens, Poison Centers are here for you.” Poison Centers have been aiding callers for over 60 years. No matter the situation, we are here to help.
The Nebraska Regional Poison Center offers several resources to assist with poison prevention and response. Remember to add the NRPC’s toll free phone number 1-800-222-1222 to your mobile phone contacts. Order your free public education materials by visiting the website www.nebraskapoison.com or by calling the toll-free number. Brochures, magnets, stickers, and new Pinky poison prevention coloring books are available for free. Materials are also available in Spanish. Check out the video of Pinky the poison proof elephant as he explains to kids about the danger of poisons in everyday settings. The NRPC offers activity sheets and primary age videos, poison prevention tips, and educational resources for teens and adults.
