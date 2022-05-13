CASES DISPOSED:
April 30-May 6, 2022
Audra Marliss Smith, 904 E. 13th, Apt. 16, Yankton; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Steven Sage, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 308, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Shannon Zimmerman, Mitchell; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Mary Lois Shead, 1407 Bel Air Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Michaela Podoll, Aberdeen; Speeding on other roadways;$97.50.
John David Brockmueller, Irene; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
William L. Smith, 1015 Walnut Ave., D8, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kayla May Goolsby, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 405, Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dalton Van Buren, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50; No proper license plates on vehicle; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Michael Patrick Shea, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Justin Edward Noeldner, 517 Linn St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Steven Marc Nanninga, Bridgewater; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Aylissia Rochelle Clark, 905 W. 4th Street, Yankton; Improper highway entry; $132.50.
Favor Shamonique Latrice, Minot, N.D.; Ordinance 962 – fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sigmund Samuel Brandt, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Landon Walker Breen, 1307 Oakwood Dr., Apt. 10, Yankton; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Tyler Jett, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Lauren Lynn Heine, Wakonda; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Alex Williams Saavedraguerrero, North Sioux City; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $177.50.
Von Vangenderen, 305 Cedar St., Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Haley Jordan, Vermillion; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Craig Klund LLC, 308 W. 3rd St., Ste. 101, Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Paige Schultz, 409 W. 6th St., Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Zoe Rayne Steinberg, Scotland; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Mark Lange, 904 E. 13th #13, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Douglas Reynolds, 510 Pine St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Sigmund Samuel Brandt, Mission Hill; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Israel Montalvo, 908 Bill Baggs Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Travis Lindsey, 119 Sid St., Yankton; Throw match or burning object from vehicle; $182.50.
Tyler Franklin Hedlund, Springfield; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Drew Michael Avant, Dante; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Laura Janeen Hagemann, Burbank; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Cheyenne Dawn Smith, Lesterville; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Cody Ryan, Wakonda; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Jorge Ramirez Salgado, 2400 Douglas Ave. #1, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Lanae Lynne Knight, Watertown; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Jason Stewart Kaufman, 1012 Pine St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Randall Gene Boe, Viborg; Seat belt violation; $25.
Peter Rodriguez, Junior; 407 Pearl St., Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Devin Weston, 1003 Memory Lane #A24, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Haley Jordan, Vermillion; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Daniel Garneaux, Mitchell; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Rickey Lynn Goodrich, Irene; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Rylee Marvin Lacroix, 1307 W. 8th St. #17, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Thomas Carl Folkers, 1108 Dakota St., Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Von Vangenderen, 305 Cedar St., Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Abigail Elisabeth Aunspaw, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Danielle Ward, 904 E. 16th St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Veronica Ann Wagner, 1115 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Stiven Manuel Garciaaguilar, 2405 W. City Limits Rd, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Damon Dewayne Sisk, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 110, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Corby Johnson, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Guy George Bock, 1301 Belair Rd. Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Kyra Eva Schenk, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Daniel Joseph Garneaux, Mitchell; No driver’s license; $132.50.
