A multi-disciplinary team of Yankton caregivers has been working together to offer education and to create awareness of local resources for those struggling with eating disorders.
Dr. Dawn Larson, a pediatrician at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C., began recruiting members for the Yankton Eating Disorder Initiative during the last few years after spending more than two decades working with patients on such issues.
“When I was trained in residency, a team approach that also included mental health, exercise management and dietary support was emphasized, and I saw first-hand how vital all facets of care are to the recovery of a patient with these challenges,” she said. “When I first came to Yankton, I was the only female pediatrician in our group and many of the patients with eating disorders over the years gravitated towards me — probably due, in part, to eating disorders being more prominent in females. I felt I understood where these patients were at in their journey and the challenges they faced.”
Early on in her career, Dr. Larson met and began collaborating with Mary Sternhagen, MA, LPC-MH, a therapist at Heartland Psychological Services, and they have shared a desire to create a multi-disciplinary team in Yankton.
That dream has now come true with the addition of Connie Casanova, DPT, a physical therapist at Avera Therapy; Nicole Haberer, RDN, LN, a registered dietitian at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital; Dr. Martha Holstein, an internal medicine/pediatrics provider at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.; and Dr. Sara Pepper, a pediatrician at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. They are actively seeking other area specialists who share an interest in understanding these disorders and strengthening treatment options in the region.
With Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW) taking place Monday, Feb. 27, through Sunday, March 5, the team is ready to become more visible in the hope that they can be a resource for individuals dealing with these issues.
“We all believe no one should face an eating disorder alone,” Sternhagen said. “One of the many goals is to provide a comprehensive approach to treating this devastating mental health disorder. The eating disorder mortality rate is presently only surpassed by that of the opioid use disorder.”
According to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), 28.8 million Americans experience an eating disorder at some point in their lives, and its helpline has experienced a 107 percent increase in contacts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Eating disorders can impact people of all weights, body types, ages, ethnicities, genders, cultures and socioeconomic statuses,” Sternhagen said. “This mental health disorder does not discriminate. Eating disorders are a pervasive problem in our community, state, country and world. As a multidisciplinary team, we seek to be responsible as a professional community to facilitate treatment and prevention of these devastating disorders.”
The team has organized educational opportunities for other health care professionals in the region and has been developing standard intake protocols for initial evaluation of patients with newly diagnosed eating issues. On Feb. 27, members of the team will do a presentation on common athlete eating disorders aimed at medical and behavioral health providers, as well as coaches and athletic directors.
For anyone seeking to determine whether it is time to seek professional help for an eating disorder, NEDA offers a screening tool at nationaleatingdisorders.org/screening-tool. The national organization’s helpline can be reached by texting or calling (800) 931-2237.
Those wanting to learn more about YEDI can reach Dr. Larson through the Yankton Medical Clinic at 605-665-7841.
“By providing education and standard protocols to the health care community, as well as general education to the public, we hope that we can help people get the treatment they need,” Dr. Larson said. “We will continue to look for additional ways to support patients and their families/support systems as they work toward healing.”
