100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 21, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 21, 1945
• Harry L. Slaughter, manager of the H.L. Slaughter Live Stock Sales Co., was quite badly bruised and lacerated when attacked by a four-year-old colt in one of the pens at the sales yard north of town yesterday afternoon. Slaughter was knocked down and the colt attacked him with fore feet and teeth, but he was able to drag himself and get to his feet in a corner.
• Sears, Roebuck and Co., will formally open its catalog order office here tomorrow in the Wooley building, at Third and Douglas. The building was recently purchased by W.J. Fantle and has been remodeled and fully furnished with the latest modern furniture and fixtures.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 21, 1970
• In the less than five years since it began operations here as Mectronic Industries, M-tron Inc., as it is now known, has grown from some 30 employees to 220 employees here.
• About 300 people turned out for the Clay County Historical Society Historic House Tour in Vermillion Sunday. The tour represented the kickoff event of the current drive to raise funds for a permanent museum facility for the society.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 21, 1995
• Building houses is no longer just a man’s job. Yankton High School Building Trades teacher Bob Muth is teaching women to survive in the man’s world of housing construction. For the first time, three female students have tackled the idea that girls can do anything boys can, and they’re proving their point. Seniors Kelly Ahrendt and Jodi Retzlaff, along with junior Kara Wiebelhaus, are thrilled they decided to take the class.
• University of South Dakota Professor Richard Fox’s book on the battle at Little Big Horn has been selected as one of the outstanding academic books for 1995 by “Choice” a publication of the Association of College and Research Libraries and a division of the American Library Association.
