A Split Decision For YSD

The Yankton School Board split on a decision to allow Yankton School District (YSD) employees to avoid quarantine if they are asymptomatic for COVID-19.
At a special meeting of the school board Thursday, the board passed a motion to designate 100% of YSD employees as critical infrastructure workers. The designation allows asymptomatic individuals exposed to COVID-19 to request a return to work in lieu of quarantining for 14 days.
“I think it’s easy to describe every one of these positions in our school district as essential to us,” YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle said. “We need all of these people at school in order for us to keep the doors open, and many of these people cannot do their work from home.”
Each request would be considered on a case-by-case basis. If approved, additional safety protocols would be required for that individual, including a symptom prescreening, symptom monitoring and additional disinfection protocols, as well as wearing a mask and a face shield in school.
Also, YSD employees cannot be made to return from quarantine, but may ask to return if they wish. In order to return to work, employees would have to be asymptomatic, Kindle told the school board.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the critical infrastructure worker designation ensures continuity of the operations of essential functions.
“CDC advises that critical infrastructure workers may be permitted to continue work following potential exposure to COVID-19, provided they remain asymptomatic and additional precautions are implemented to protect them and the community,” the website states.
However, YSD board member Terry Crandall expressed concerns, citing some admittedly damning CDC statistics on asymptomatic spread.
“The most recent information from the CDC is that 40% of all COVID-19 infections are asymptomatic,” Crandall said. “Asymptomatic people are 75% as infectious as symptomatic people. Fifty percent of all COVID-19 illnesses are caused by people who are going to be symptomatic, but have yet to experience symptoms.”
Given those statistics, Crandall suggested that individuals potentially exposed to COVID-19 should be tested before they return to school, and tested again at regular intervals to be sure that they are, in fact, free of the disease.
Board Vice President Jill Sternquist, a doctor at the Yankton Medical Clinic, noted that individuals exposed to COVID-19 are told to quarantine for 14 days and are not tested unless they are symptomatic because of the limited availability of testing supplies. Also, the tests are believed to be only about 70% accurate, she said.
The board did not address the asymptomatic spread statistics, which Crandall reread.
“The testing (of asymptomatic individuals coming back from quarantine) came up. We asked that question and it was a ‘no,’” Kindle said. “The state epidemiologist, Josh Clayton, answered it himself.”
Several board members commented that there are already critical infrastructure workers in Yankton and that it seemed that adopting the measure would be proactive on the part of the school district.
“As of (Wednesday), Brandon, Sioux Falls, Douglas and Rapid City had not declared anybody as essential — yet. And I think in our large-school discussion group that was the emphasis: ‘yet,’” Kindle said. “At Dell Rapids, Aberdeen, Lennox, Custer and Vermillion, all staff are considered essential. There are more schools considering it.”
The motion passed 4-1 with only Crandall voting against.
