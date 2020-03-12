Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.