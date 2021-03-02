100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 3, 1921
• It is estimated that more than one-half of the new farm homes built in South Dakota last year contained bathrooms with inside toilets, bath tubs and lavatories, reports R.L. Patty, extension engineer at State college.
• The Greyhounds, last night, took on the Huron College quintet in the fastest hardest fought game played in Crane gymnasium this season. An off night for the usually accurate local foul shooters allowed the final tally to be chalked up as 19 to 15 in favor of the northern town.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 3, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 3, 1971
• An organizational meeting for a proposed new Rockhound and Mineral Club here has been set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the new Yankton Museum in West Side Park. All persons interested in any phase of the lapidary hobby or mineral collecting are urged to attend.
• Robert Weverstad, South Dakota’s 32-year-old Outstanding Young Farmer, leaves here Saturday to represent the state in national competition at Madison, Wis. Weverstad, whose home place is just north of Yankton, won the state honor Jan. 9 at OYF ceremonies at Platte.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 3, 1996
• No paper
