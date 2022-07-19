Leadership isn’t necessarily taught. It is something learned over time through challenges, inspiration and discussion. That was part of the message from this year’s South Dakota Farmers Union Senior Camp held at Storm Mountain Center.
On June 6-10, students participated in a variety of activities from ropes challenge courses to cooperative-themed games and even an interviewing skills session.
Chandra Calvert, Director of Industry Relations and Grant Management from Western Dakota Technical College, worked with the campers on practice interview exercises.
“We focused on ways students can tell their own stories and how their personal experiences and passions can make for a great interview,” said Calvert.
Calvert guided campers through mock interviews to help them gain confidence in their ability to talk about themselves and have pride in their experiences and accomplishments.
“We are often too ‘South Dakota humble’ and are afraid to brag about ourselves,” said Calvert. “However, there is a way to be proud without being arrogant. I hope that lesson came across in our practice interviews. The goal is for students to gain confidence as they go through life.”
Elizabeth Schoenfelder, a seventh-grade student from Dimock, enjoyed Calvert’s presentation. “I really liked how she explained everything. She made the steps of interviewing easy to understand and follow.”
Another featured guest at camp was Dan Meers, widely known as the KC Wolf, the official mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs. Meers is not only the Kansas City mascot, but also a humorous and motivational speaker. He spoke to the campers on leading a life of influence.
“All of us are gifted in different ways,” said Meers. “You don’t have to have a million followers on Twitter or Instagram to walk into a room and make a positive impact. We can all use our skills to be influential every day.”
Throughout camp, students and Junior Advisory Council members used their skills too, participating in a mix of activities, entertainment, and education.
“Our cooperative discussions were very eye opening,” said Chaz Blotsky, a recent graduate of Winner High School. “I enjoyed learning how cooperatives support the community and the people in the community.”
To learn more about South Dakota Farmers Union educational programming for South Dakota rural youth and families, visit www.sdfu.org.
