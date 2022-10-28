Lennox Man Arrested In Yankton Co. After Multi-County Chase

BERESFORD — A Lennox man suffered injuries and faces charges after a multi-county pursuit early Friday morning across southeast South Dakota.
Even Hanson, 31, led law enforcement on the chase, according to spokesman Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).
The South Dakota Highway Patrol handled the crash investigation, Mangan said.
Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Beresford police reported they were in pursuit of a stolen 2015 Kia Soul at mile marker 42 on Interstate 29.
The driver of the vehicle lost control near the intersection of 302nd Street and 452nd Avenue, three miles west of Wakonda, when the road turned to gravel. The vehicle entered the north ditch, partially rolled as it struck a berm, traveled through a property line and ended in a field.
Lincoln County and Beresford police took the driver, identified as Hanson, into custody. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Yankton hospital.
The Yankton County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the call.
Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe said a Beresford police officer and a Lincoln County deputy sheriff engaged in the pursuit of the suspect.
“We weren’t handling the call, but a (Clay County) deputy did respond to the area and caught up with them after the vehicle crashed in Yankton County,” Howe said. “All that happened in Clay County was that the pursuit passed right through.”
While the crash occurred and the incident ended in Yankton County, Lt. Chris Meier with the Yankton County Sheriff’s Department said other jurisdictions handled the response.
“The Beresford Police Department arrested the individual, and the Highway Patrol is investigating the accident as it was a multi jurisdictional pursuit,” Meier said.
Hanson was not brought to the Yankton County jail, and he does not face charges in Yankton County, Meier said. He was uncertain what charges the suspect may face in other counties.
The Lincoln County sheriff’s office referred all questions about the pursuit to the Beresford Police Department, which was not immediately available for comment.
