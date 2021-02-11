100 Years Ago
Saturday, February 12, 1921
• The power plant for furnishing compressed air to the pneumatic caissons that will be used in building the Missouri river bridge piers here is now about ready for use, Resident Engineer C.P. Moss reports in his weekly progress letter.
• The water pumped from the gravel stratum beneath the bed of the Missouri river by the city recently for testing as to its desirability for general city use is extremely hard and would have to be softened if it were to be used for domestic purposes, according to the report on the chemical analysis made at Omaha.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 12, 1946
• Plans for the construction of a new building to house a downtown roller skating rink were announced today by Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Bunnell and Mrs. Bunnell’s brother, Lyle Buchanan, all of Yankton. It will be located at 217 East Third street, and is to be constructed of cement blocks at an approximate cost of $5000.
• The new Vermillion city well, drilled by Pat Leer last November, went into operation last week, according to H.A. Fowler, superintendent of the city water plant. The new well has a capacity of 450 gallons of “the water Vermillion is famous for” per minute, and is situated a block south of the Milwaukee depot.
50 Years Ago
Friday, February 12, 1971
• Diane Kronaizl was chosen as queen and Duane Sedlacek was crowned king at the F.F.A. and F.H.A. Sweetheart Ball held Saturday evening, Feb. 6, at the Scotland school gym.
• Mrs. F.G. Berberich, Star Route, Nebraska, is one of the demonstrators for craft sessions at the Senior Citizen Center. She shows oldsters how to dispose of tin cans by disguising them as gifts which delighted relatives and friends eagerly haul away instead of garbagemen.
25 Years Ago
Monday, February 12, 1996
• Yankton area Internet users are now able to forego long distance charges thanks to a partnership between Dakota Cooperative Telecommunications of Irene and Iway, an Internet service provider located in Sioux Falls.
• Winds gusting Saturday topped 50 miles per hour, blowing dirt through the air reminiscent of the dust bowl years in the 1930s.
