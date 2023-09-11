The Yankton Drive and Diners Club will be traveling to Joe’s Substation near Lesterville this Wednesday.
Those interested are to meet at the Casey’s convenience store at 23rd and Broadway at 6 p.m., with the group leaving for Joe’s Substation promptly at 6:30 p.m.
Also, Drive and Diners volunteers will be presenting a $750 donation to the Yankton Food Pantry at 6 p.m.
Anyone with a specialty vehicle, muscle car, pickup, etc., is welcome, including members of other car clubs. No dues are required for this club.
Call Jeff or Fritzie Barkl at 605-660-2245 or 605-660-2246 for additional information. You can also follow the Drive and Diner Club on Facebook.
