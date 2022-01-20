100 Years Ago
Saturday, January 21, 1922
• A continuation of steady progress on the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri river at Yankton is noted in the weekly report of Resident Engineer C.P. Moss. On Friday the tramway was finished just past Pier 8 which is as far as it will be built, and the balance of the week was spent in constructing the platform to support the derrick which will serve Pier 8.
• Over 70 farmers and their wives and sweethearts gathered at the Masonic temple last evening for the barn dance given for Masons and their ladies by the Yankton Shrine Club. Rustic costumes were strictly in order.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 21, 1947
• Sacred Heart Hospital is one of 20 hospitals in South Dakota given approval by the American College of Surgeons in its annual survey of such institutions throughout the United States. Capacity is listed as 170 beds and 26 bassinets.
• All chess players in Yankton and vicinity are invited to the Hotel Nancy tonight, where Dr. H.H. Savage, local chess expert, will conduct an instructional program.
50 Years Ago
Friday, January 21, 1972
• By virtue of its hardiness and tradition, the cottonwood should be named the Nebraska state tree, the legislature’s Miscellaneous Subjects Committee was told Thursday. The cottonwood was a surprise entry. Earlier in the session, Sen. Calvin Carsten of Avoca had proposed that the green ash be named the state tree.
• Members of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, who gave an $8,000 grant to Dr. Charles Gausch for cancer research last year, will tour the University of South Dakota School of Medicine Jan. 29. The research requires the isolation and purification of normal and virus-infected cells to study the changes that take place.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 21, 1997
• Bloomfield and Lindy, Neb., Rural Fire Department responded to a fire on Bloomfield’s business district. The historic 100-year-old Pospeshil Opera House in Bloomfield was destroyed by fire Friday night. The three-story brick building was designed and built by John Pospeshil in 1906 with pressed bricks made in Bloomfield.
• To residents in the small town of Irene, the death of 17-year-old Joe Pokorny in a weekend car crash means more than losing a friend. It’s like losing family. To express their grief, the community of 500 is pausing Wednesday to say goodbye. The school district is dismissing classes at 12:45 p.m. for the 2 p.m. funeral at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.