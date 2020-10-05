Yankton School District #63-3 will be offering a free developmental screening for children ages 3-4. This special screening is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Parents who are residents of Yankton School District and have concerns about their child’s development are invited to schedule an appointment.
To schedule an appointment for this screening, call Connie at 665-3999.
