The Social Security Administration has announced the most popular baby names in South Dakota for 2020. Harper and Oliver topped the list.
The top five girls and boys names for 2020 in South Dakota were:
• Girls — Harper, Charlotte, Amelia, Ella, Emma;
• Boys —Oliver, Liam, Henry, Maverick, Asher.
The agency announced last week that Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the U.S. How does South Dakota compare to the rest of the country? Check out Social Security’s website — www.socialsecurity.gov — to see the top national baby names for 2020.
