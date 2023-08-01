100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 2, 1923
• Immediate and systematic steps for advertising the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri River at Yankton and the fact that it will be open for business next summer, in order that a return on the investment may be realized from the start, was urged upon the Yankton Kiwanis club in its regular session last night at Brecht’s by Harry Robinson, in a talk on the bridge and its prospective value to the city. There is no time to lose, he declared. The publicity should begin at once, and be pushed intensively along the entire route of the Meridian Highway particularly.
• Contract was awarded to J. J. Larson, Yankton contractor, this week, for the construction of two soft water wells for the city of Springfield. Springfield now gets its water supply from an old artesian well. The city is going to put down two 400 foot six inch wells to tap a vein of soft water similar to that used at the Santee Indian School across the river. If the first well indicates that there will be a sufficient supply of water, then the second and possibly a third one will be put down to provide a whole city water supply.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 2, 1948
• Funeral services were held here today for Melvin Stahl, 13, one of twin sons of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Stahl of Freeman, who was killed instantly here Saturday when he was run over by a team of horses in a freak harvest-time accident.
• Leonard Pratt, 25, and Delbert Thurmond, 31, both of Yankton, pleaded guilty to a charge of killing a deer during closed season in circuit court this morning before Judge C. C. Puckett. Each drew fines of $250 and costs or 125 days in the county jail on default of payment of the fine.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 2, 1973
• Totals of visitors at Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake were down in July from similar figures a year ago, as has been true the last couple of months. It is speculated that the reason for the drop is the talk of a gas shortage.
• Yankton firemen answered a call at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday to put out a grass fire at 1607 Peninah St. The fire was started by two boys about 8 years old playing with matches, Fire Chief Pat Smith said. The boys were brought in to the Fire Department Wednesday evening by their fathers and questioned and admonished by Chief Smith.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 2, 1998
• No paper
