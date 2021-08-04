The Press & Dakotan’s Randy Dockendorf claimed 19 individual awards, including two first place finishes, in the 2021 National Newspaper Association “Better Newspaper Contest.” The awards list was published on Wednesday.
Dockendorf earned first place in “Best Reporting on Local Government” for the article, “Former Tripp Finance Officer Is Sentenced To Prison.” He also earned a second place and honorable mention within the division.
He also earned first place in “Best Education/Literacy Story” with the article, “COVID Commencement.” He also earned second, third and honorable mention within the category.
Second place honors included “Best Breaking News Photo,” “Best Pandemic Photo or Series,” “Best Business Feature Story” And “Best Business Story.”
Third place honors included “Best Obituary Tribute,” “Best Breaking News Story,” and “Best Profile Feature Story.”
Honorable mention honors included “Best Breaking News Story,” “Best Business Feature Story,” “Best Non-Profile Feature Story,” “Best Profile Feature Story” and “Best Sports Feature Story Or Series.”
Also from the region, Rob Dump of the Cedar County News in Hartington, Nebraska, earned second place for “Best Serious Column.”
