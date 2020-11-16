100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 17, 1920
• A special train to Mitchell Thanksgiving day to see the Dakota Wesleyan-Yankton College state conference championship football game is the big subject under discussion on the Hill these days. Yankton and Wesleyan probably feel the warmest rivalry of any schools in the conference, and it brings a peculiar joy to the hearts of both schools to know that the other may be the conquered one in the Turkey Day game.
• There is a partial ice gorge in the Missouri below Yankton, and it has brought the river level at the city waterfront up a foot and a half. The half-gorge is plain from the river bank at the foot of Walnut — a great half circle of slush ice on solid ice that swings from shore to shore.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 17, 1945
• Rangy, raw-boned and inexperienced will be the keynote of the 1945-46 Yankton college basketball team if pre-season indications are borne out. A squad of 15 cagers reported for opening workouts in Crane gymnasium this week and from this turnout Coach Arnold hopes to develop a team which will carry the Greyhounds successfully through a 15-game schedule.
• Lt. (jg) Alice Murphy arrived last week after receiving her discharge from the navy nurse corps. She served for two and a half years, most recently at a naval hospital in Seattle, Wash.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 17, 1970
• Last call for any tickets! The Izaak Walton Scandinavian Dinner will be served family-style this coming Sunday. Anyone interested may telephone any member of the Club in order to buy a ticket for lutefisk, lefse and meatballs, for just $2.50!
• Six Yankton College Greyhound football players have been named to the All Tri-State team. One member, Lyle Alzado, just finished his college career and is highly regarded by professional scouts, as he is expected to be among the high draft choices. Alzado’s speed and strength make him a prime candidate for the professional game.
25 Years Ago
Friday, November 17, 1995
• Yankton and Vermillion have earned Pedestrian Safety Commendation awards in the 56th annual AAA Pedestrian Protection Program, designed to stimulate community concern and involvement in pedestrian safety. Yankton, which entered the program in 1946, was recognized for its fatality-free record. Vermillion, which entered the program in 1950, was recognized for its pedestrian safety program activities.
• With a new look and new programs, the Sacred Heart Wellness Center is ready to face the world. The renovation adds a 1,200 square foot mezzanine for exercise classes, improves ventilation, adds an automatic chlorinator system and updates both men’s and women’s locker rooms.
