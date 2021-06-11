The P.D.R. Disabled Youth Deer Hunt will be held Sept. 24-26 in Clark. The hunt is free and exclusive to disabled youth ages 12-18. All expenses are paid, including travel stipend, meals, lodging, shooting supplies, accessible ground blinds and venison processing.
Participants must be accompanied by a guardian and obtain a South Dakota youth deer license. Call now to register at (605) 233-0331.
