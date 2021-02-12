Next week will see a double feature for the Yankton County Commission as officials continue to work out potential zoning ordinance changes.
When the board meets for its regular meeting Tuesday, commissioners are slated to discuss a rangeland fire resolution, proposals for hands-free doors and toilet valves, Department of Transportation amendments, 2021 values, the Register of Deeds annual report and several plats.
A special meeting, set for Wednesday, will see the board discuss proposed changes to Article 5 of the county’s zoning ordinance. These discussions include minimum lot sizes, which CAFOs need a conditional-use permit (CUP), setbacks and right to farm.
Both meetings will start at 6 p.m. on their respective days and will be held in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocols.
