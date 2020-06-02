Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Adrienne Blackmoon, 35, Vermillion, was arrested Monday on a probation hold for a probation violation.
• Harley Alvarez, 20, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold and warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear.
Incidents
• A report was received at 11:52 p.m. Monday of vandalism to a vehicle on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday of an assault on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday of a sex crime in Yankton.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
