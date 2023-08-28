Man Arrested In Incident Involving Firearm

A Springfield man has been arrested after a domestic violence incident in Yankton Sunday in which a firearm was reportedly used.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Green Street at 7:36 p.m. Sunday for a possible domestic incident. Witnesses said they heard a shot fired.
Upon the arrival of police officers, a male subject was detained at the scene. It was discovered that a female subject had fled the area. It was later determined that the female was a victim of a crime. She was ultimately located.
Officers arrested Michael Shelhamer, 33, on charges of aggravated assault/domestic, discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by someone with a prior felony drug conviction and commission of a felony while armed.
Welcome to South Dakota.
You'll come for vacation and stay on probation.
But who'd have guessed a fellow with a long history of arrests and warrants for violation of orders would (allegedly) engage in increasingly criminal behaviors?
Another out-of-stater, whom was originally arrested for drugs, becoming a Yankton citizen, that has resulted in quite a bit of police activity since.
Creating more crime in this small community.
This is likely why the police & sheriff's deputies are so grumpy & suspicious.
And why high crime has seemingly become a norm for such a small community.
Resulting in a community constantly on edge.
This is a Conservative mantra?
