Saturday morning, the Yankton Youth Soccer Complex announced plans for the new First Dakota Soccer Park to be built in Yankton.
First Dakota’s gift of $1 million for construction of the new park was made by Aaron Ness, executive vice president and Yankton market manager of First Dakota National Bank.
A second major donor was announced Saturday as Larry and Diane Ness gave a $250,000 gift for Ness Championship Field, one of seven fields planned for First Dakota Soccer Park.
“I’m happy to announce that First Dakota is pledging $1 million to launch the campaign as the major sponsor,” Ness said. “I’d like to officially announce plans for the First Dakota Soccer Park.”
The $2.5 million project features seven soccer fields, including the championship field, and a comfort station that will have restrooms, concessions and an athletic training room. The project will be built across from Walmart north of Highway 50.
In total, over $1.5 million has been raised for the project including Saturday’s donations, leaving under $1 million left to be raised for the new park.
Joining Ness in the announcement Saturday was YYSA Fundraising Committee Co-Chairs Wes Chambers and Sondra Jensen. The 2021 Class AA State Soccer Champion Yankton Bucks were also in attendance.
“The timing of the project couldn’t be any better, as Yankton’s happy to celebrate the Yankton Bucks and Gazelles, with the Bucks winning the 2021 state soccer tournament,” Ness said.
There are no official plans for a timeline on constructing the park, but Mammoth Sports Construction is scheduled to make First Dakota Soccer Park a reality.
