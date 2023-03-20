BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University Extension Community Vitality team is proud to announce the launch of their new podcast, “Home Starts Here.”

The podcast focuses on changemakers in rural communities across South Dakota and the innovative ways they are working to improve their communities. It is hosted by SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialists Kara Harders and Joshua Hofer, and the Community Vitality team. Three episodes are available now, and new episodes will be released monthly.

