100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 22, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, April 22, 1948
• Summer school at Yankton College will be conducted for two sessions with classes being held six days a week in the morning hours, according to plans announced by President J. Clark Graham. The first session will run from June 9 to July 10, and the second from July 12 to August 14. Both Kingsbury and Look halls will be open during the first session of the school but during the more specialized second session, Kingsbury will be closed for alterations in preparation for the anticipated record fall enrollment of undergraduates.
• The sophomores of St. Helena high school and their teacher, Mrs. Lenora Laughlin enjoyed a two day skip day, Friday and Saturday. Among the places visited in Lincoln were the state capitol, state penitentiary and Morill Hall. Saturday they visited Father Flannagan’s “Boys Town” and Joslyn Memorial at Omaha. A large scenery picture was purchased in Omaha by the class and was presented to the school.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, April 22, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 22, 1998
• Rain last week slowed the pace of spring planting in the state but farmers still made good progress when compared to a year ago. Farmers on average started fieldwork April 14. That compares to May 1 in 1997, the state Agricultural Statistics Service said Monday in its weekly crop report.
• South Dakota counties will have to face increasing employee health insurance benefits alone now that attempts to form a statewide pool fell through. Yankton County commissioners spent a few minutes at their Tuesday morning meeting discussing the latest information on the plan. Commission Chair Ken Henseler said attempts to organize all of the state’s county employees under one plan will not be in place this year.
