100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 17, 1923
• The J.T. Bellman Produce Company warehouse near the Milwaukee depot was broken into last night and six cases of eggs were stolen. Entry was gained through an east window. A Ford sedan owned by T.J. Frick was stolen from his garage sometime after midnight, and the theory of the police is that car and eggs went away together.
• The law offices of Clark and Henderson in the Fantle block on Walnut street have been remodeled for better convenience of the firm and the reception of clients. The outer office is the general reception room and the desks of stenographers are placed there. The inner room has been partitioned off to make two well lighted offices and thus a private office is provided for each member of the firm with a door from each office leading into the general office.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 17, 1948
• Whether Yankton shall spend something over $100,000 in enlargement of its municipal water plant this year, including addition of a softening unit, is a question facing the board of city commissioners that is scheduled to come up for a decision next Monday evening, January 19.
• A domestic goose, known simply as Goosy-Gander, has this year reached the remarkable age of 19 years on the farm of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Harden south of Gayville. The bird was hatched on the farm and raised by Mrs. Mathilda Rask, Mr. Harden’s mother, during her residence on the farm.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 17, 1973
• Susan Duffy and Lori Metz of Yankton High School were undefeated at the Lincoln Invitational Debate Tournament held at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls January 12-13. The YHS duo, who boasts a 14-3 record for the season, defeated teams from Sioux Falls Washington, Windom, Minn., Rock Rapids, Ia., Huron and Parkston.
• Nine Andes Central High School boys are taking Home Economics under Brenda Brosz this semester. “Bachelor Living” is a new course offered this year for the high school boys wishing to learn more about home life. They learn about foods and nutrition. Food preparation of proteins is their present study.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, January 17, 1998
• The Jan. 3 ice-up date is the latest in the season in the 40 year history of Lewis and Clark Lake. The average ice-up is Dec. 12. Is the strongest El Nino since 1950 the reason behind the latest ice-up date in 40 years? This is surely something for greater meteorological minds to ponder.
• Gov. Bill Janklow will speak on domestic violence and abuse at Tuesday’s “Law Night” dinner at the Yankton Elks Club. Janklow’s speech is preceded by remarks from John Cornette, Yankton High School guidance counselor, and Mary Sternhagen, Director of the Yankton Women’s Shelter.
