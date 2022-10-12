South Dakota recorded 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 3,046. None of the new fatalities were posted in the Yankton area.
There were 624 new infections reported, the lowest number since May 18.
Current hospitalizations continued to drop, falling to 62 (-4 from last week). Thirty new hospitalizations were reported.
Yankton County saw just nine new infections, the smallest increase since May 4. Also, the county’s death toll was amended downward by one to 59. The 60th death was first posted on Sept. 14.
According to the DOH, new area South Dakota cases for Wednesday included: Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +19; Clay County, +2; Douglas County, +4; Hutchinson County, +5; Turner County, +1; Union County, +2; and Yankton County, +9.
New area hospitalizations were reported in Bon Homme (+2), Clay (+1) and Douglas (+1) counties.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all South Dakota counties in the Yankton area were listed at high community spread except Bon Homme County, which was at substantial spread. In Nebraska, Cedar County was rated at high spread, Dixon County was at substantial spread and Knox County was at moderate spread.
