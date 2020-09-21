PIERRE — The State-Tribal Relations Interim Legislative Committee will hold its third meeting of the 2020 interim on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre.
Live audio of the meeting will be available at http://www.sd.net.
